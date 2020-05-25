KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- A steady crowd of shoppers visited stores that opened at The Legends on Monday.
Corporate decisions left some of the KCK shopping mall's stores closed, but some did reopen. The complex has guidelines posted on how to shop safely and hand sanitizer stations have been placed all around the facility.
More shoppers than not, meanwhile, wore masks.
"It’s nice to see, but it’s also a little scary because I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet," Alicia Zermane said.
Businesses are taking precaution on things like capacity limits and keeping doors open. Some are even requesting customers to pick-up their own shopping bags in an effort to prevent employees from having to touch the same things.
Among the businesses still closed is the AMC Movie Theater and restaurants in the area remain take-out only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.