80 staying in shelters after Missouri tornadoes

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More than 80 people are staying in shelters in central Missouri after tornadoes ripped through the region.
Tornadoes caused significant damage overnight in Missouri's capital city of Jefferson City and in Eldon, a town of about 4,900 residents around 30 miles southwest. The National Weather Service said it was the same storm that hit Jefferson City, though it's not clear whether it was the same tornado.
The American Red Cross opened one shelter in Jefferson City and two in Eldon. Spokeswoman Sharon Watson says 50 people were at the Jefferson City shelter as of late morning.
Thirty-two people were staying at a shelter at an Eldon elementary school. Watson didn't yet have details about how many people were staying at the third shelter, at the Eldon Community Center.
