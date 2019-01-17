Raiders Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs fans in the stands cheer before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. 

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s probably the biggest football game in Kansas City played in about a half century.

If you’re like the average NFL fan, odds are you’ve been near obsessed with the Patriots and Chiefs.

In fact, NFL fans, on average, will spend 46 hours a month just thinking, talking, reading, about their favorite football team.

But it’s not just a guy thing. Turns out that female fandom saw a major increase this, bringing in a 61 percent increase in NFL ticket purchases.

Men and women alike are traveling quite a way to see their team play too. Chiefs fans will travel an average of 289 miles to see a game. That’s the distance form Arrowhead Stadium to Van Buren, AR or Franklin, IL.

Surprisingly that’s about the average for the league, which sits at 296 miles for a game.

It makes a lot of sense when you consider that 79 percent of fans say they’ve been a fan of the same team since they were born.

On top of that, another 41 percent say they watch every single game of the season and 84 percent say they will drop everything to watch their team play live.

And even if their team doesn’t make it to the Super Bowl, 75 percent of fans say their team will no doubt be in the Super Bowl next year.

