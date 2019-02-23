A statewide Silver Alert has been issues by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for a missing Derby, Kansas woman.
The Cheney, Kansas Police Department has requested help from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in locating 74-year-old Juanita Stecher.
The whereabouts for Stecher are unknown and the public's assistance is requested to help locate her.
Stecher is a white female with short, grey hair and blue eyes. She also wears gold glasses.
She was last seen in the Wichita area at about 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22nd.
She was in a silver 2013 Chevy Equinox with disabled tag 67754. She called family indicating her car was stuck in the mud and she was unsure of her location.
She may have been near the Cheney area. If you see Stecher or her vehicle, please immediately contact the Cheney Police Department at 316-213-5831.
