SALINE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Salina Police Department has asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to issue a statewide Silver Alert for 79-year-old man who is missing.
Lawrence Triplett was last seen in Salina at about 10 p.m. on Friday.
He left home in a powder blue, 4-door, 2013 Ford Fusion with the license plate “805 FPG.” He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Triplett is a white man, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and black oxford dress shoes.
The Salina Police Department asks that anyone with information about where he is contacts them at 785-826-7210 or by calling 911.
