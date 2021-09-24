SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- The Shawnee Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Shawnee woman.
Marsha A. McClellan, 81, left her home around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
She was driving a tan 2013 Buick Encore with a Kansas Veteran tag of 75AZX and it was last seen heading east at Johnson Drive and Neiman Road.
More information from police:
McClellan has been diagnosed with dementia, and has not driven in over six months. She also does not have medication with her.
McClellan is a white female, 5 ft. 4 in. tall, and weighs approximately 135 lbs. She has blue eyes and short white hair.
If you see McClellan or her vehicle, or have details about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or contact the Shawnee Police Department at (913) 742-6770.
