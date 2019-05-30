TREGO COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man from Wakeeney, Kansas.
Russell A. Hearting is a white man with grey hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
He was last seen on Wednesday on foot at about 10 p.m. on 190th and C Road in Trego County when he refused a ride from someone.
He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and high top tennis shoes.
He may be suffering from dementia.
If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to call the Trego County Law Enforcement Center at 785-743-5711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.