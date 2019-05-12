Goodland, KS (KCTV) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued by the KBI for a missing 71-year-old Goodland man.
Michael Stamm was last seen on May 11th by his wife at about 1 p.m.
Officers were able to locate surveillance footage of Mr. Stamm leaving the local Wal-Mart Superstore in Goodland at approximately 5:11 p.m. driving a white Chevrolet Venture van bearing a Kansas “In God We Trust” license plate, number AE740.
The van only had a half or quarter tank of gas when it was last seen.
According to family members, Stamm, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, diabetes and does have cognitive memory function disabilities.
Mr. Stamm did not have any money or credit cards in his possession before leaving home.
He is 5'9" and weighs about 265 pounds.
If you see Stamm or his vehicle, please immediately contact the Goodland Police Department at (785) 890-4575.
