SALINE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Salina Police Department had asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to issue a statewide Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man who was missing.
Lawrence Triplett was last seen in Salina at about 10 p.m. on Friday.
Later on Saturday, the authorities said that he had been found safe in Russell County and is safe.
The Silver Alert has been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.