LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Basehor man was found dead Friday night.
According to KBI, Donald L. Pursley, 77, was discovered dead Friday at the Leavenworth State Fishing Lake in Tonganoxie. A cause of death was not released.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Donald L. Pursley, 77, was last seen driving a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma with a Kansas Veterans Tag of 59982. The truck has USMC and POW stickers on their rear window.
He was last seen on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. to go fishing, but he never returned home.
More from the state on his description:
Pursley is a white male, 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weighing around 170 lbs. He has grey hair and hazel eyes. Pursley was last known driving a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma, with Kansas Veterans tag 59982. The pickup truck has USMC and POW stickers on the rear window.
Pursley left his home on Sept. 21 around 11 a.m. to go fishing and has not returned home. He was wearing a dark-colored USMC ball cap and jeans. Pursley’s last location may have been within a 10 mile radius of Oskaloosa, Kansas.
Pursley’s family reported him missing Friday evening, Sept. 24, and shared that he sometimes fishes at Lake Perry in Jefferson County, or Smithville Lake in Missouri. They are concerned for his safety.
