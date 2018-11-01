JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The state is seeking additional charges against Justin Rey, the man accused of dismembering the body of his wife in a Kansas City hotel room, saying that he also sexually exploited children.
On Thursday, the state of Kansas asked the court to grant the state leave to amend the complaint they’d already filed in the case.
According the document, in October of this year, Rey asked the state via his legal counsel to download the contents of his cell phone, which was seized when he was arrested.
On Oct. 19, the district attorney’s office received a document that allowed law enforcement to download what was on the phone. By Oct. 29, the state was able to bypass the passcode on the phone and download what was on it.
The court document said that, “Upon review of the contents of the defendant’s phone, the State located stored images depicting what appeared to be children under 18 years of age shown engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”
On Oct. 31, the police took the pictures to a physician who confirmed that at least three of pictures were of girls under the age of 18 years old.
Hence, on Thursday, the state asked to file an amended complaint and add three counts of sexual exploitation of a child on top of what Rey has already been charged with.
The jury trial in the case is set to begin on Nov. 5.
Rey was taken into custody in Lenexa in October of last year after he was found sleeping inside one of the storage units with the couple's newborn baby and 2-year-old child.
According to court records, Rey first told officers his wife had died while giving birth to their baby. Then, he told investigators she had committed suicide after giving birth.
Officers said Rey then made a spontaneous statement that "his wife was inside the cooler and looked to the direction of a red and white Igloo style cooler with wheels."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.