HILLSDALE, KS (KCTV) -- Area state parks and campgrounds are packed full this Memorial Day Weekend. It’s always a busy time of year for them, but they expect to be packed all summer long as well.
Hillsdale Lake is about six feet higher than usual right now due to recent rain.
“We were fortunate. We didn’t flood like 2019. But we did lose about 30 campsites. And we’ve also had to close the swim beach,” Hillsdale State Park park manager, Mark Nepote said.
Some other Kansas state parks flooded even worse, and many of those campers came to Hillsdale instead.
“A lot of people. A lot of new users out there, new campers,” Nepote said.
Inside the park, every camp site had a RV, camper or tent full of families spending the holiday weekend together. There was even a group of dozens of members of a Shawnee church camping together.
“It helps mental health. It helps your health overall, l so it very important to come out and ride bikes, kick the ball. Do something active,” church member Danial Herrera said.
Many families aren’t forgetting the reason there’s a long holiday weekend.
Sarah Wilde’s late father served in the military, as did her uncle and grandfather.
“This is where I feel close to God. I feel close to my dad. And it’s just my little happy place. A little giveaway even though it’s close to home,” Wilde said.
She hopes this is just one of many family getaways in the camper this summer.
“We started camping more this year. We just bought the camper this year in April. So it’s kind of a new thing for us,” Wilde said.
The advice for her and all campers this summer is book early.
“We are very busy. 100 percent full. And we’re actually seeing that a lot through the weekdays now too. It will be very full when normally it’s just on the weekends," Nepote said.
That’s true for just about any campsite.
“It’s not just Hillsdale. It’s state wide,” Nepote said.
