KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Following news of the Kansas City council approving the reallocation of millions of dollars in police funding, multiple state legislators suggested that an emergency session may be required in Jefferson City.
The council, by a 9-4 vote, approved two ordinances that reallocates $44 million in police funding to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund.
Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who represents Platte County and Buchanan County, said the council voted to defund the police on Thursday.
"Kansas City's proposal to defend the Kansas City Police Department is radical and reckless," he tweeted before the vote. "If this progresses, we need an emergency special session of the Missouri Legislature to amend Sec. 84.730, RSMo to stop this radicalism in our state’s largest city."
Missouri Rep. Josh Hurlbert, who represents Clay and Platte counties, also called for a special session before the council went ahead and approved the measure.
"Kansas City police are stretched to the breaking point here in the Northland as is," he tweeted. "This $47 million cut is radical and, if approved, the legislature should come back in a special session to ensure the safety of Kansas City residents."
Missouri Rep. Doug Richey also suggested action at the state level is needed.
"Unfortunately, I can’t say that I’m surprised," he tweeted. Kansas City’s proposal to defund Kansas City police is dangerous. It looks like the legislature needs to respond with a statutory fix to stop this nonsense."
KCTV5 reached out to Gov. Mike Parson's office. They have not responded at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.