OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV)-- At least 10 state attorneys general plan to file a lawsuit to stop the $26 billion merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The deal would reduce the number of nationwide wireless carriers from four to three.
The lawsuit is to be filed in New York, according to Reuters.
T-Mobile and Sprint have not commented.
