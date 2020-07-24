KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Power & Light District is holding a watch party Friday night for the Royals' opening game of the abbreviated 60-game Major League Baseball season.
The Royals play in Cleveland against the Indians at 6:10 p.m. The KC Live! Block is opening up at 5 p.m. to give fans a socially-distanced opportunity to watch their favorite baseball team on the big screen.
Power & Light says the watch party will feature an emcee, live music from a DJ, in-game features, promotions and contests. Ballpark-style food and drink specials will be available throughout the day.
With MLB stadiums not allowing fans inside, guests at P&L can get their Kauffman Stadium fix with hot dogs, popcorn and Cracker Jacks. Beer will be served in a souvenir Royals cup. Contactless ordering will also be available from Guy's Dive & Taco Joint, as well as Pizza Bar.
