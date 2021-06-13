North Brighton Standoff
Andrew Zimmerman/KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A standoff has wrapped up in Northeast Kansas City with no arrest. 

The standoff began at around 6 p.m. Sunday evening following a shooting in the city. 

A victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following that shooting at 10th and Hardesty. Police investigated and believed a suspect was inside a home in the 100 block of North Brighton. 

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers entered the home and determined the suspect was not inside the home. 

Tactical officers and negotiators were on scene. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.