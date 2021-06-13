KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A standoff has wrapped up in Northeast Kansas City with no arrest.
The standoff began at around 6 p.m. Sunday evening following a shooting in the city.
A victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following that shooting at 10th and Hardesty. Police investigated and believed a suspect was inside a home in the 100 block of North Brighton.
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers entered the home and determined the suspect was not inside the home.
Tactical officers and negotiators were on scene.
