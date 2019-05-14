This undated photo provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows a stamp honoring the famous World War II battleship the USS Missouri. The U.S. Postal Service will issue the stamp honoring the USS Missouri that was the site of Japan's unconditional surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay. The Postal Service says that the commemorative Forever stamp will be issued on June 11, 2019, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of her commissioning.