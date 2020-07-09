KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- After previously voting in favor of hosting the 2020 Kansas State Fair, the fair board may reconsider the decision next week.
KWCH, the CBS affiliate in Wichita, is reporting Thursday afternoon that the Kansas State Fair's staff will recommend canceling the fair.
It would be the first time the fair in Kansas would be canceled in over a century.
So far this summer, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas have announced they would eliminate their fairs for 2020.
Missouri announced a scaled-down version of a fair, one without concerts.
The board is expected to meet on July 13.
The fair is scheduled to be held from Sept. 11-20 in Hutchinson.
