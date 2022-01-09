SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- In Shawnee on Sunday, there was a small piece of a joy for a well-deserving member of the community.
Nancy Dixon has battled glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for three years
Current and former employees from St. Luke's Hospice held a car parade in Dixon's honor.
Dixon worked at the child care center for 28 years and took care of many of the children of the parade's participants.
The parade was held in front of their residence in Shawnee.
Piece of joy of the day… car parade in Shawnee, KS, for my aunt who is in hospice with brain cancer. Friends organized it. People are so wonderful. ❤️ Brought tears to my eyes! pic.twitter.com/eY165bki45— Mary Chappell (@mary_chappell7) January 9, 2022
