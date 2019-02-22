KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In January 2017, at just 22 years old, Cheyenne Mize collapsed at work while pregnant. She was pronounced clinically dead before being revived.
“I had chest pains, but other than that, it was the only signal I had that something was wrong,” Mize said.
She was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where, due to a lack of oxygen, she lost her baby.
“She came in with a very low heart pumping function and several different rhythm problems and she required advanced life support for 8 days on ECMO until she was finally able to recover,” said St. Luke’s Cardiologist, Dr. Laura Schmidt.
Doctors found that Mize was born with a heart problem called “Ebstein Anomaly”, which is a form of congenital heart disease.
Now two years later, and after having a second miscarriage, Mize is not only pregnant again, but is part of a new study at St. Luke’s Hospital meant to help pregnant woman with heart disease.
It’s called the “NICOM study”.
“It stands for non-invasive cardiac output monitoring,” said Schmidt.
The machine allows doctors to measure ones cardiac output in a non-invasive way.
“The machine works by connecting the blood pressure cuff. Then we have a couple of stickers that attach to the chest – similar to an EKG sticker,” Schmidt said.
Physicians at St. Luke’s found that the NICOM, has not been validated to look at pregnant women at all.
Therefore, they began this first of its kind study.
According to Schmidt, cardiac output increases by about 50% with pregnancy in people that have a normal heart.
“In people that don’t have a normal heart, we’re not sure. So that’s where it comes in,” Schmidt said.
Traditionally, physicians have sent women with heart disease for C sections to avoid complications related to labor.
This will allow them to know if a woman can go through labor naturally.
“So, if we can identify people earlier who’s hearts aren’t responding to pregnancy and the fluid challenges as they should be. Then we may know this isn’t somebody that’s not going to tolerate labor,” Schmidt said.
For Mize, the monitoring helps dealing with heart disease and the pregnancy at the same time a little easier.
“I thought I’d never be able to have a baby again. So, just knowing that I’m half way through a successful pregnancy is kind of nice. So, I just focus on that,” Mize said.
There are currently 20 pregnant women enrolled in the NICOM study – half have heart disease, the others don’t.
Each woman will be tested with the NICOM before, during and after labor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.