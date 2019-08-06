FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City typically takes the edge over St. Louis in several studies, but not according to your pet.
A new study from WalletHub states St. Louis is one the top ten pet-friendly cities in the country, while Kansas City didn’t even make the top 50.
To determine the most pet-friendly places in America, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: pet budget, pet health and wellness and outdoor pet-friendliness.
St. Louis outscored the metro in every single category. St. Louis also has the third most animal shelters per capita in the country.
However, Kansas City did not do the worst among nearby cities. Wichita came in 82nd.
The city that did the best was Scottsdale, Arizona while Fresno, California came in last.
Click here to check out the full study.
