St. Louis man wins $5 million in Missouri Lottery game

BRIDGETON, MO (AP) -- A St. Louis-area resident is a big winner in a Missouri Lottery game.
The Lottery said Monday that Jeffrey Harrison purchased a "$5,000,000 Bankroll" scratchers ticket at a Schnucks Market in Bridgeton. He claimed his prize on Dec. 11.
The game involves a $20 scratch-off ticket. Harrison claimed one of two $5 million top prizes available in the game, which began in January. Harrison is the Missouri Lottery's 508th winner of a prize worth $1 million or more.
