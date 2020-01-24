ST. LOUIS, MO. (KCTV) --- During the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup title run in 2019, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce supported the Blues.
Now, Blues player Ryan O'Reilly is doing the same for the Chiefs.
Reilly wore a Chiefs helmet during workouts before Friday's NHL All-Stars Skills Challenge.
The Chiefs are looking to become the second Missouri team to win a championship in the past calendar year.
