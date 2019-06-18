ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – Police have canceled an endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult that has dementia.
81-year-old Frank Cook is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds, has white hair, green eyes, wearing a brown and white shirt, blue jeans and has dark tennis shoes.
Cook walked away from his home at 2010 Village Drive at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and has not returned. He recently moved from the area of 1000 6th AVE in St. Joseph, police said.
Later Tuesday, police located Cook safe.
