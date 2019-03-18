ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery.
A white male entered the Citizen’s Bank and Trust located at 5305 North Belt Highway in St. Joseph, Missouri Monday around 3 PM.
Officers said the suspect, a 5’8” or taller male with a medium build and wearing a blue jacket and red baseball hat, handed a note to the bank teller and threatened a weapon, but no weapon was seen.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the FBI at 816-512-8200.
