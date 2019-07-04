ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- Trevor Moss loves baseball, so he pours that love into handcrafting wooden bats.
“Growing up, I played baseball all throughout and dad was really into woodworking,” he said. “My first wood bat dad bought me, I actually went out to the shop and grabbed some sandpaper and started to sand down the handle to my liking.”
He taught himself how to turn custom bats four years ago. Now he runs the Walkoff Wood bat company from his garage.
“I have specific models that I turn, but I can also turn custom models,” he said. “Players can customize them anywhere -- from the wood that they use, to the colors that we offer, to the logo. We can even do signature engraving, as well as their name engraving on the end of the bat.”
Moss’ business is growing fast. He’s working for two college teams, a local wood-bat tournament league and now the St. Joseph Mustangs, which is a summer collegiate team.
“We’re scoring more runs than we ever have here in St. Joe and guys are really liking his bats and hopefully he’ll continue to make them when we move on to pro ball,” said Johnny Coy, the head coach of the St. Joseph Mustangs.
Coy is excited to work with a new supplier.
“You know, we get a whole bunch of bats that end up breaking,” he said. “Bats broke in the major leagues. All levels were able to get a new shipment in right away, and I don’t take several weeks like other companies that require you give them three- or four-weeks advance. I can just drive up to Trevor‘s house and up a couple bats, give them back to me in no time, and that also makes it really easy for us as well.”
Coy and Moss’ partnership actually goes back further than this season.
“We went to high school together playing baseball,” Coy said. “We won the state championship together in high school. He’s a baseball guy that I trust 100%.”
Coy said Moss knows all there is to know about crafting the perfect bat.
“The wood bats, they can tell you a lot by the sound,” Moss said. “If they hear that sound, they know it’s good wood and it’s going to help them be a better hitter for sure.”
People across Missouri want to be better batters. With all the new orders, Moss is making about 300 to 400 bats a year. He had to call in some reinforcement: a brand-new automatic lathe to help crank out more product.
He said he is now able to turn bats in seven or eight minutes versus 35 or 40 minutes, which frees up some time for a new love in his life.
“It’s made more than just my business better,” he said. “Home life is better as well.”
Moss and his wife have a 1-year-old daughter named Rowan.
“I love spending time with her, so I don’t necessarily want to waste my nights out here while she’s in there,” he said. “So, I’ll wait until she goes to bed then come out here and turn until midnight or something and then get up and go to work and do it again.”
In addition to working at a security company, Moss will spend anywhere from 20 to 50 hours a week turning bats.
“Because I love it,” he said. “I truly enjoy it. I enjoy making bats for players, staying connected to the game in any way I can. It’s really fulfilling to know I can contribute something to the game.”
His bats are in the hands of hundreds of players who share his love for America’s game.
