SAINT JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- It was just over the summer, Missouri Western State University dedicated the Bill Snyder Pavilion at the stadium.
Monday, people across St. Joe are celebrating the career of one of their hometown treasures.
To say Bob Ross has a little bit of history with Bill Snyder would be quite an understatement.
“We went to the old YMCA in Saint Joe as little kids,” said Ross.
The two met before they were even ten-years-old spending their days swimming and playing other sports at the YMCA before moving onto Lafayette High School together where they continued their passion for sports.
“In my mind, he's always been a guy who doesn't like to lose,” explained Ross.
A core group of friends was formed back in those days, an unbreakable bond that remains present.
Ross says Watching his childhood friend grow up to become “Coach Bill Snyder,” has been a thrill.
“Truthfully it's been amazing to me… I can remember years ago when we were in college, people would say ‘what do you think Snyder's gonna end up doing?’… and I said I think he's going to be a really good high school coach I really do,” proclaimed Ross.
Exceeding the expectations of many, but surprising no one, Snyder’s career reads like a movie. He coached the Wildcats for 27 years, including 19 bowl appearances and nine seasons with 10 or more wins.
Coach Snyder retired once and returned to the game.
News that he decided to retire this time for good, just months after signing another contract with K-State, wasn't a huge shock to those who know him best.
“We know he's made a well thought out decision that's right for Bill Snyder and that's what we're all about,” exclaimed Ross.
Ross says he's looking forward to getting the old gang back together and maybe catching a few football games. In his mind, he’s still that same little kid he met all those years ago and will always be “the real deal.”
“He's just a wonderful human being that happens to be a hell of a football coach,” said Ross.
Snyder attended the school only briefly but says Saint Joe will always hold a very special place in his heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.