ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KCTV) – The authorities in St. Clair County are looking for a missing 79-year-old man from Rockville.
Phillip Bartz is a white man who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes with buckles.
Bartz has been diagnosed with dementia and depression.
His vehicle is a charcoal gray 2008 Ford F-250 bearing Missouri license plates “75A 1YG.” It was last seen in the 2500 block of NW Route H in Rockville.
Bartz was last seen on Sunday at 6 a.m. by his wife and she has not heard from him since.
Anyone who knows where he is should call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 417-646-2565.
