ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KCTV/KMOV) -- Police confirm they have a suspect in custody related to the overnight murder of four people in St. Charles.
Police tell our affiliate KMOV this happened on Whetstone Dr., near Muegge Rd. and Abbydale Dr.
Police took the suspect in custody when they found him at a St. Charles QuikTrip. Workers at the convenience store called police when a man covered in blood went into the bathroom.
St. Charles police confirmed that three people were killed at the home on Whetstone, and a fourth victim later died at the hospital from wounds sustained at the home.
The Major Case Squad has been called in to assist with the investigation.
The suspect, male, allegedly left the scene on foot. Police will only describe the suspect as a white male in his 40s.
Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Whetstone at midnight Saturday. Upon arrival an officer was involved in gun battle with the suspect. The officer was uninjured and it is unknown if the suspect was struck.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene on foot and attempted to carjack a woman, and stabbed her in the process. The woman's injuries are not life threatening, police say.
Muegge Road reopened around 7 a.m.
