ST. ANN, MO (KCTV) -- The police in St. Ann, Missouri had issued an Amber Alert following an abduction that happened around 10 a.m.
St. Ann is near St. Louis.
Jaylon Hunter is 6 months old and was abducted from a residence on Westdell Drive in Dellwood.
Hunter has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been canceled.
A vehicle was stolen from a residence there with the child inside, which is what led to the alert.
The vehicle is a white 2018 Audi Q3 with Missouri plates. The car was last seen going eastbound on Chambers from Westdell.
Suspect information was unknown.
