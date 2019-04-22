FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Local travel agent Kathy Sudeikis was booked to go to Sri Lanka a week from Monday.
“Sri Lanka is a place that’s really unique and really lovely, very authentic. It still has the Indian culture but it’s mostly Buddhist and that’s really special,” Sudeikis said.
That’s one of the reasons Lonely Planet called it the number one destination for 2019. Known as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, it’s home to eight United Nations World Heritage Sites.
Now, it’s known for a terrorist bombing that killed hundreds in churches and hotels. The names of Americans killed are beginning to come out.
Dieter Kowalski lived in Denver and was in Sri Lanka on a business trip. His parents live in Milwaukee.
“He was only 40. I’m 78. I expected to go before him but unfortunately that didn’t happen,” Marvin Kowalski, who is the bombing victim’s father, said.
He was staying at the Cinnamon Grand in Colombo, where Sudeikis was also planning to stay.
“It’s been a tough day for me, I have to say,” Sudeikis said.
But she still plans on going in September, the month for which her tour group rescheduled. In part because she wants to support the economy of a nation now faced with recovering from a tragedy. But also…
“It can happen anywhere, like the streets of Paris. It doesn’t stop people from going to Paris,” Sudeikis said. “When terrorists take over a destination like this, they just win, and that’s not what anyone wants.”
