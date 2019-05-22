OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/CBS) -- After a nod from the FCC earlier this week, Sprint and T-Mobile are getting a no-deal signal from other federal regulators.
According to Reuters, the Justice Department is recommending blocking T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint. This would be the second-time government officials have stood in the way of a Telecomm merger.
The Justice Department blocked AT&T and T- Mobile to join forces back in 2011.
A decision is expected within a month.
