WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK (KCTV) -- Sprint is now facing a federal class action lawsuit.
It alleges the Overland Park based company misled investors about the number of new customers it was adding.
It went on to say Sprint claimed it added more than 300,000 new subscribers but did not reflect that those were existing customers getting new devices.
The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York.
