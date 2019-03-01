OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Sprint has announced an agreement for the sale of their Overland Park campus.
Last fall, thy entered into negotiations with a buyer and the lease-back of the buildings needed.
Occidental Management Inc. is expected to take ownership in coming months.
"Even though we will no longer own the buildings, our campus operations and processes will continue to function as they do today," Sprint said in a letter to their employees.
The proceeds from the sale will allow Sprint to invest in creating an atmosphere that fits their changing culture, the company said.
"We will concentrate our partners into buildings at the southern end of the campus and closer to Building 6200. We are creating a new heart of our campus, featuring a vibrant common area for all, a new store for employee partners, The Hive and more. That work will also continue without impact from the sale," Sprint said.
Occidental Management is a Kansas company, based in Wichita. They also own the nearby Overland Park xChange or OPX (formerly the Overland Park International Trade Center), located just northwest of campus.
