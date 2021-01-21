SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) – Springfield Police Department is looking for a man in Kansas City involved in a September shooting.
21-year-old Lencorya Tiko Montrel Grady Jr. also known as “Man Mna”, has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Kenneth Wright. The courts issued a warrant for Grady on Wednesday.
Police believe Grady to be in Kansas City after posting pictures on social media in the area. It was also discovered that Grady has family in the Kansas City area. Grady has not been located.
If you have any information, please contact Springfield Police Department (417) 864-1810.
