GENERIC Shooting Text Police

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) – Springfield Police Department is looking for a man in Kansas City involved in a September shooting.

21-year-old Lencorya Tiko Montrel Grady Jr. also known as “Man Mna”, has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Kenneth Wright. The courts issued a warrant for Grady on Wednesday.

Police believe Grady to be in Kansas City after posting pictures on social media in the area. It was also discovered that Grady has family in the Kansas City area. Grady has not been located.

Click here for full story

If you have any information, please contact Springfield Police Department (417) 864-1810.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.