A hospital in Springfield, Missouri is so overwhelmed with COVID patients that they are having to turn patients away and send them to hospitals in the KC metro.

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) --- One hospital in the State of Missouri is reporting that they have ran out of ventilators.

Erick Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer at Mercy Springfield, said the hospital is looking for additional ventilators.

Frederick contributed the shortage due to an increase of COVID-19 patients.

Earlier this week, KCTV5 News reported on the concern Kansas City health officials have about the situation at the Springfield hospital.

