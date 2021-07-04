SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) --- One hospital in the State of Missouri is reporting that they have ran out of ventilators.
Erick Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer at Mercy Springfield, said the hospital is looking for additional ventilators.
116 COVID+ @MercySGF. New day, new record. Spent the night looking for ventilators because we ran out. 47 patients on vents. A lot of those are COVID but not all. We’re blessed to be part of a large health ministry @FollowMercy. Vents coming from @mercysaintlouis and @MercyNWA— Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 4, 2021
Frederick contributed the shortage due to an increase of COVID-19 patients.
Earlier this week, KCTV5 News reported on the concern Kansas City health officials have about the situation at the Springfield hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.