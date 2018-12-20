SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) – The police in Spring Hill have arrested at least two people on Thursday, one of whom was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.
On Thursday morning, someone called the police and said there were two suspicious people walking down Webster near 223rd Street.
Interim Chief Wipf and Officer Sisson then talked to two men that were under the influence of an unknown substance.
One of the men was found to be in possession of over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Further investigation revealed that there was a third person in a vehicle in the 21500 block of S. Main with warrants out for their arrest. That person was traveling with the other two.
Wipf and Rogers recovered several more items related to narcotics distribution, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.
According to the police, charges are pending.
“We would like to remind everyone to call if they see any suspicious activity,” the police department said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.