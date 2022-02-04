KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Spring Break travel has exploded in 2022. It’s a no-brainer that demand for flights and hotels has exceeded 2021 and 2020, but those in the know said it’s higher than 2019 too.
“Destin, Florida has been a big hot spot. Orlando, Key West,” said Tracy Wilbeck, an advisor with Acendas Travel, a local agency that serves customers nationwide.
Wilbeck’s specialty is “sun and fun.” Over the years, she’s booked a lot of all-inclusive resort vacations. She’s seeing a lot of pent-up demand for leisure travel but still some hesitation about trips to resorts outside the United States.
“To get home you have to test negative to come back into the United States, so a lot of people aren't wanting to take the chance of getting stuck,” explained Wilbeck.
That doesn’t mean the Caribbean is out. Destinations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are popular in 2022, she said.
“There’s a lot of unused vacation time for the last few years that I think people are finally ready to get out and get after it,” speculated Justin Meyer, Kansas City’s deputy director of aviation.
He said overall air travel at KCI is still about 25% below pre-pandemic levels, but airlines are embracing an explosion in Spring Break travel.
“While we're down overall, they are really investing and putting airplanes into those key leisure destinations,” Meyer explained.
He pulled the numbers for Florida. KCI has 11 non-stop destinations to the state.
In March of 2019, airlines had 59,780 seats on those flights. In March of 2022, that grew to 63,387 seats.
The aviation department doesn’t track advance ticket sales, but Meyer said seats tend to be directly correlated. Meyer said gone are the days of empty middle seats on a flight. That was 2020. Now, he said, airlines are filling the flights they schedule.
“Airlines are revenue managing where the peak demand is,” said Meyer.
That translates to higher fares for leisure travel. Wilbeck said the same is true for hotels and resorts.
“They’re trying to recoup money that they lost over the last two years,” said Wilbeck.
She said there are still last-minute deals to be had, if not as many as usual.
“Being flexible, being patient and planning ahead are probably the three things I would suggest,” said Wilbeck.
The same three things that will serve you well when you arrive at KCI to embark on your trip.
“We want people to give themselves plenty of time because the new normal is just like the old normal, and airports are going to be really busy on Spring Break,” said Meyer.
