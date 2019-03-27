INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Snow days have led to one metro school district having to cut back on their spring break this week.
It’s left some families having to make the decision to rearrange plans or take their kids out of school.
The Independence School District surveyed their teachers to determine the best time to make up these days.
The final decision was to cut back on their spring break to where they’ll have just two days off.
Right now, most Missouri school districts do not build snow days into their calendar, but they are required to make them up.
They often do that by adding extra days to the end of the school year.
This year for the district, there were nine snow days. They’ll have to make up eight of those days.
After deciding to cut back spring break, the decision was also made to make up the other remaining days over the course of the next several months.
“Sometimes we have to make hard decisions, but we also have to do what’s best for the students, and as an educator I want to do what’s best for them,” said Korte Elementary Kindergarten Teacher, Mercedes Mendoza.
Most teachers decided cutting back on spring break is better than kids making up school at the end of the year, because this is the time when learning for their state tests is most important.
“I appreciate the days right now. This is what we need for our kids to be successful on the state tests,” said 5th Grade Korte Elementary school teacher, Megan McMurray.
Though, the decision also meant that many families either had to reorganize their spring break plans or take their kids out of school.
Some parents took to social media saying, “We already have travel plans and I already booked a hotel. They’re going to have a lot of kids missing school”.
And another comment saying, “I think the school needs to poll the parents to find out how they feel about their kids spring break being taken away because some parents many have plans during spring break”.
The school district says most of the feedback from parents has been positive.
They also allowed teachers who had already made plans for spring break to keep those plans.
There was also an incentive given to substitute teachers of an additional $10 per day if they filled in this week.
The rule, though, will soon change for Missouri schools. Beginning next school year, Missouri students will have to be in school a certain number of hours instead of days.
So, starting next year, schools can add on time to the school day to make up snow days rather than force kids to come back to school after Memorial Day. Kansas already does this.
