FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) --There’s a new ad that started running on Spotify this week and it’s targeted to teens and children.
The Child Help National Child Abuse Hotline wants to get the word out that you can now text the same hotline you’ve been able to call for the last 37 years.
The hotline noticed that people under the age of 18 weren’t calling as often.
So, they launched a pilot text program in Arizona and found that yes, young people will text to report abuse but are less likely to call.
This week they started marketing the text line nationwide on Spotify and they’ll soon start campaigning on Instagram, snapchat and YouTube as well.
A federal grant they received helped to hire more counselors to respond to text outcries.
We spoke with local child advocates here in the metro… they hadn’t heard of the campaign until we told them about.
Michelle Herman, president and CEO of Sunflower House says a new way for kids to report abuse can’t be a bad thing.
“I want to make sure kids are being reassured that it’s not their fault and given good information about how to get that reported to a live person,” said Herman
Child Help says Missouri is the state where they get the third highest number of calls on the hotline.
They’ll be using Missouri as they study the texting component.
They want to find whether it’s effective at reaching kids, and what are the most effective questions to ask via text to get information quickly and make teens most comfortable.
