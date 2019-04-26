With Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill being held out of team activities on the heels of KCTV5’s exclusive audio between Hill and his fiancée, reporter Leslie Aguilar sat down with 610 Sports Radio host Bob Fescoe as he began his show Friday morning.
As fans react to the massive news and wonder what’s next for Chiefs Kingdom, Fescoe says he knows what the Chiefs should do with the troubled local star.
“He needs to be cut,” Fescoe said. “They can’t worry about him signing on with another team or losing a talented player or anything like that…He doesn’t belong playing in the National Football League.”
The radio host went on to say Hill’s words on the recorded conversation “were chilling” to Fescoe, himself a husband and father of two children.
“This is who Tyreek Hill is. This is who Tyreek Hill was heading into the National Football League,” Fescoe said. “This is somebody who probably never should have been drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.”
