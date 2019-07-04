KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A group of die-hard Sporting KC fans decided to send a message at Wednesday night's game that had nothing to do with soccer and everything to do with taking a stand against hate.
There can be some crazy fans at Children’s Mercy Park, especially in the cauldron. However, that tradition isn't just about making noise.
From the raucous stands to watching from a local pub, Josue Molina loves the game.
“I've been a soccer fan all my life,” he said.
He's the president of the SKC Cauldron, some of the rowdiest fans in soccer and a fixture at Children's Mercy Park.
“We want to make it absolute hell for teams to come in,” he said.
One of their traditions are TIOFS, giant banners that fly just before the match begins.
“The majority of the time, these are to inspire players,” he said.
They used to make them by hand in a location that is now a brewery.
A couple years ago, they even drew national attention for an incredible Game of Thrones theme.
“It's crazy how well that turned out,” Molina said.
In May, they created a rainbow banner for pride month. However, Sporting didn't have a home match all June. So, for the team's return on Wednesday night, some members wanted to revisit the theme.
“They came up with a really great TIFO just reinforcing what we believe in,” Molina said.
He said its message is one of inclusion.
“Anti-racism, anti-homophobia, anti-sexism,” he said.
It is a giant banner with an even bigger message. One that Molina said transcends sports or politics.
“The cauldron is a place for everyone,” he said.
Except maybe opposing teams. “But it's just for 90 minutes,” Molina said.
In the end, Molina and others in the cauldron believe soccer should unite people.
“We believe that people should feel welcome within our sport,” he said.
The cauldron said Sporting KC signed off on the design before the match, too.
