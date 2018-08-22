Sporting Kansas City to host Sporting Salutes event

Sporting Kansas City will be honoring the military this Saturday at its second annual Sporting Salutes event at Children's Mercy Park.
The National Anthem before the game will be performed by a military veteran and there will be a stadium flyover prior to the game.
Commanders and representatives from Whiteman Air Force Base, Ft. Riley, Ft. Leavenworth, the Kansas National Guard and the Missouri National Guard will be at the game as well.
Eleven veterans who served in World War II will be honored during a ceremony.
