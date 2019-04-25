Cookie Cake Ice Cream

Get to a grocery store near you and grab the newest flavor from Blue Bell. You’ll be one smart cookie if you do! Cookie Cake Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today.

 (Blue Bell)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cookie cake ice cream ... need we say more?

Blue Bell's newest flavor arrives in stores beginning Thursday.

The sweet cream ice cream is loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

“We have made many flavors that combine cookie or cake pieces with our ice cream, but this is our first cookie cake,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The cookie cake pieces are delicious. They are chewy and loaded with chocolate chips. The chocolate and vanilla icing swirls are the finishing touches in every bite. ”

Cookie Cake is available in the half gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.

Also, look for Raspberry Fudge Brownie, a flavorful almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl.

“We have released two great-tasting, brand new flavors so far this year, Raspberry Fudge Brownie and now Cookie Cake,” Robertson said. “And, I am happy to say we are not finished. More new ice cream flavors along with frozen snacks and other favorites will be released to stores throughout the year.”

For nutritional information (if you really need to read it) can be found here.

