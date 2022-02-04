KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News received calls Friday from concerned Spire customers about their natural gas bills spiking.
Last November the Missouri Public Service Commission announced that Spire Missouri customers would see a natural gas rate increase.
Many customers opening their bills this month were surprised to see just how much of an impact that increase would have due to increased usage.
Spire West residential customers were paying approximately $0.40/Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas.
The rate increased to approximately $0.79/Ccf.
The Missouri Public Service Commission said the increase was made to reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment factor.
"Primarily, the cost increase is due to the increased cost of natural gas and to two primary factors in that one is last year," said Stephen Mills, the Vice President and General Manager of Spire Energy in Western Missouri. "The gas costs increased during the winter. Storm Yuri, as we know was an exceptional time period with the extreme extreme cold and then coupled with that is the higher than usual cost during this winter heating season. The cost that spire pays for natural gas from its suppliers is what the customer pays, there's no markup whatsoever.”
Missouri households on fixed or limited incomes or who have medical conditions may qualify for energy assistance.
