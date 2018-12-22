GRANDVIEW, MO. (KCTV) -- Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Missouri Highway 150 and East Outer Road at Interstate 49.
The Grandview Police Department says two vehicles crashed around 9:40 p.m.
The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were seriously injured in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer serious injuries, according to police.
Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash, the department said.
