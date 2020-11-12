KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Special Olympics Missouri organization said Thursday that it is suspending all in-person competitions until 2021.
"We feel it is in the best interest of all those involved in these remaining events that we take this action to suspend all in-person competitions until 2021," the statement said. "We also would recommend that teams STRONGLY consider moving to a plan that involves at-home training and exercise programs."
Special Olympics Missouri added that they are not training for basketball and the season won't begin until late 2021.
All remaining 2020 competitions could be made up in 2021.
