JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, Special Olympics Missouri announced that they have to cancel the 2019 State Summer Games.
The games were scheduled to start next Friday.
One of the buildings that sustained heavy damage when an EF-3 tornado struck Jefferson City on Wednesday night was the home of Special Olympics Missouri.
On Friday, more than 100 volunteers helped clean up the campus.
Special Olympics has started a fundraiser to collect the money it will need to rebuild.
