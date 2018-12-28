TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Friday, Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer issued a proclamation.
It sets a special election for March 26, 2019 to fill newly created county commissioner seats in Leavenworth County.
In November, voters approved an expansion of the board of county commissioners from three members to five, which created the new, vacant seats.
The new law allowing the governor to issue such a proclamation was passed in 2017 and this is the first time a governor has issued one. In the past, new commissioner seats were filled with whoever the governor appointed.
“It’s important for the people of Leavenworth County to elect commissioners they believe will best represent the needs and ideas of the entire county,” Colyer said. “I want to give the residents an opportunity to have a voice in this selection process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.