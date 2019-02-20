KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The arrival and departure board at KCI can make or break your vacation dreams. And for people flying on Southwest, they have seen delays for various reasons.
The Jones family was waiting in a long line in Terminal B at KCI waiting for their flight out of the cold and snow.
“All things considered, a half hour delay is not too bad,” Arrie Jones, traveling to Houston, said.
Some travelers in Kansas City were stalled getting off the ground and they weren’t alone.
"I'm trying to get back to Florida and my flight was delayed which would make me miss my connection in Houston," Rebecca Hughes, Southwest passenger in Dallas, voiced.
Last Friday, Southwest Airlines declared a State of Operational Emergency.
A CBS News investigation found that over the past weekend, Southwest experienced more delays and cancellations than any other US airline.
Nearly 5% of the planes were grounded and the impact is still going strong Wednesday. For people standing in line, delays are a drag.
“If it gets delayed, I guess I can stay here for a while, but eventually I need to get to Albuquerque for work,” Mark Moreno, flying Southwest, stated.
But CBS News found the delays weren’t just because of weather. About 100 flights were suspended because of maintenance issues.
In Kansas City, it’s not shaking some flyers.
“Even when there are delays, it’s been pretty painless for us. We’re just hoping to get out,” Tracy Jones, traveling to Houston, said.
KCTV5 reached out to Southwest via email and on the phone. At this point, the company has not returned our requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.